Letters to the Editor for July 3, 2022: Use some common sense

Use some common sense

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let’s put the recent decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in perspective. First, when the Constitution was written, there arguably was little documentation of women being raped or having babies out of wedlock.

That’s not to say that it did not happen. But nonetheless, women did not have the rights they have today, either.

I am a married man and if my wife was attacked or raped, I know we would not want to keep the baby. Sometimes, you have to decide what is best for the child involved.

Use some common sense, justices. What if it were your wife? Would you want to keep a baby conceived by another man?

I do not think you would. Get in the real world.

John Donald Watkins.

Midlothian.

Breaking News