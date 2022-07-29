Letters to the Editor for July 30, 2022: Now or never

Now or never

Can it be true that Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants to pull Virginia out of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative — right when we are at a now-or-never point to make a difference to slow climate change?

The Arctic is warming seven times faster than other places on the globe. Scientists are stunned. The glaciers and ice shelves are melting.

Is the Arctic's thawing the sound of a window of opportunity shutting down before the runaway greenhouse effect begins? Consider the raging fires around the globe that are burning up the Earth's lungs: our forests that produce oxygen. Or the Gulf Stream and other ocean currents that appear to be slowing — parts of nature that are so important in redistributing tropical heat.

Then there are flying insect populations that are crashing; and massive crop losses from mega-droughts; and massive, record-setting heat waves around the world.

I use Google and National Geographic magazine to get information. But I learned all about climate change from scientist Carl Sagan at a talk he gave years ago. Everything he said has come or is coming true.

The Global Climate Coalition — a group of oil, coal, auto, utility, steel and rail businesses — changed the narrative on climate change. They sewed doubt and confusion for more than 30 years with devastatingly successful results, stopping policies and action to limit greenhouse gas emissions, especially from fossil fuels.

Virginia is awash with revenue. Money could no better be spent than on RGGI: a multiregional program that has provided millions of dollars for energy efficiency and climate mitigation programs, and incentivized carbon emission reductions. RGGI creates good-paying jobs, too.

We need to be on a war footing, working to abate global warming and rapidly convert to clean energy. There is no bigger mistake than leaving RGGI.

Gerry Scardo.