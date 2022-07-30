Letters to the Editor for July 31, 2022: Against women's will

Against women's will
Now that the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, a roll of the geographic dice dictates which women retain their reproductive autonomy and which will be forced by states to carry unwanted pregnancies to term.
In Virginia, abortion is legal through the second trimester, with later exceptions to protect the life and health of the mother. Gov. Glenn Youngkin supports these exceptions but also expressed his intent to ban most abortions after 15 weeks of gestation, with the possibility of a 20-week compromise.
As partial justification, Youngkin cites a widely refuted "15-week pain threshold." In the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization case, an amicus brief documents a mass of scientific and medical evidence showing this threshold is not possible "because the necessary cortical and spinal cord structures do not develop before at least 24 weeks of gestation."
A Kaiser Family Foundation study finds only 1% of abortions in the United States take place after the 20th week of gestation. Of these, almost half involve women who did not suspect they were pregnant until later in their term (e.g., women with irregular menstrual cycles).
Other significant barriers faced by these women include "lack of information about where to access an abortion, transportation difficulties, lack of insurance coverage and inability to pay for the procedure."
Serious medical complications account for most of the remaining 0.5% of abortions occurring after 20 weeks. If Youngkin is true to his word, situations that threaten the life of the mother would be exempted. Others involve catastrophic fetal anomalies not detected until late in pregnancy.
Youngkin's proposed restrictions would affect a vanishingly small percentage of abortions. Does he believe forcing a handful of desperate women to carry their pregnancies to term against their will is a political win? If so, I hope he is wrong.
