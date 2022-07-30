Letters to the Editor for July 31, 2022: Laws that apply to all

Laws that apply to all

A recent letter to the editor on abortion stated, “The Supreme Court has rightly returned the question to the states for we, the people to sort out.” I agree that “we, the people” need to decide how to address this difficult, societal and yet, very personal issue.

The agreed upon solution, however, should apply to everyone in the United States. We should not have 50 (or even two) different sets of laws that each state might establish. Members of Congress, as representatives of “we, the people," need to work this out and pass legislation that applies to all.