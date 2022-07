Magnify women's voices

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent set of letters to the editor discussed abortion rights. Each of them was written by men.

The voices of men already are overrepresented in our national (72.5% of U.S. Congress), state (66.5% of the General Assembly) and business (85% of Fortune 500 CEOs) leadership.

It seems appropriate to magnify women's voices on an issue that directly impacts their personal health care decisions. Take a seat, gentlemen.

Courtney Turrin.