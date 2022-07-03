Letters to the Editor for July 4, 2022: Fiscal benefits for all

Fiscal benefits for all

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Why do we use the Federal Reserve’s admittedly “blunt” instrument of raising interest rates to combat inflation? Why not raise taxes and use the funds to lower the deficit?

Some people will pay but everyone will gain. Increased interest rates just negatively impact everyone.

Those who are planning to buy a house are especially hard-hit with rapidly rising mortgage rates. Consumers face an increase in credit card and loan interest rates.

Businesses, too, will be paying higher interest for their expansion plans. All of this is designed to reduce economic demand by significantly hurting a vast number of people and businesses in order to tame inflation.

And who benefits from rising interest rates? Very few people — maybe those with bank savings accounts who are hoping the interest rate will increase from 0.25% to 2%.

There is a better way. Surgically increase tax rates to reduce demand, focusing principally on those who can afford a tax rate increase. Then most importantly, use the increased tax revenue to begin paying down our huge national debt.

Yes, middle- and upper-income households will be impacted in order to dampen demand. But there will be benefits for all. A reduced deficit will lower annual payments every year, benefiting everyone today and tomorrow.

Raising federal taxes always is difficult. But wide discussion and understanding can lead to taming inflation through a superior fiscal approach.

Don’t raise interest rates. Appropriately raise tax rates and pay down the federal deficit to the benefit of all.

Tom Jacobson.