Letters to the Editor for July 4, 2022: Hope and gratitude

Hope and gratitude

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Celebrating Independence Day always has been important to me. The notion that our great nation was formed in a crucible of blood, sweat and ideas is a testament to the endurance of our democratic republic.

Throughout 84 years of attending Fourth of July events, I have come to appreciate the promises of life, liberty and the right to pursue happiness in our country. Large city and small community celebrations — complete with parades, fireworks, singing and flag-waving — have cemented my pride of living in America.

That said, I also recognize America’s past and present have undergone growing pains. Peaceful and not-so-peaceful protests have changed the direction of our country and divided us politically. At times, we feel the rift is irreparable.

My message today is one of hope and gratitude. Our system of government allows us to speak freely of our differences.

Let's listen to each other, compromise where we can and be thankful for having the opportunity to celebrate the birth of our nation. Let's work for its continuance and strengthen the common bonds we have as Americans. Happy Independence Day.

Al Schalow.

Midlothian.

