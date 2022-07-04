Letters to the Editor for July 5, 2022: Housing stability

Housing stability

A 2020 U.S. Government Accountability Office study found that a $100 increase in median rent was associated with a 9% increase in the estimated homelessness rate.

With inflation on the rise, and record-high gas and housing prices becoming the new normal, every family is facing budget challenges these days. But for central Virginia families experiencing homelessness, the dream of permanent housing seems to inch farther and farther away with each headline about the worsening economy.

However, organizations like Housing Families First are working hard every day to help local families keep their dreams of housing stability alive, regardless of the current state of the world. While we unfortunately can’t fix the economy, we can offer a beacon of hope for families experiencing homelessness.

In November 2018, our organization kicked off a campaign to raise $4.4 million to expand facilities and services. The goal was to help even more of the most vulnerable families, in times just like these. I am asking for our community’s support to help us drive our mission home.

Once we reach our fundraising goal, Housing Families First will be able to offer housing services for 300 more children and adults each year, and emergency shelter for up to 50 more individuals each year. We’ll be able to expand our outreach programs and partnerships to help even more families in need.

Every family deserves a home and this is your chance to join the fight to end homelessness. Visit housingfamiliesfirst.org/newbeginnings to learn how you can make a real difference for your community.

