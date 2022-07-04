Letters to the Editor for July 5, 2022: More aid to Africa

More aid to Africa

In the fall of 2021, China cut its finance pledge to African nations, leaving several countries in dire financial straits. This decision — combined with Chinese government takeovers of major ports and other infrastructure in those countries, driven by their failure to pay interest on Chinese loans — now threatens the economic well-being of generations of Africans.

In the coming fiscal year, Congress needs to step up its support for the International Affairs Budget, which only comprises less than 1% of the total federal budget. If aid can be increased to African nations, those countries can free themselves from Chinese exploitation and begin to prosper once more.

Increases in aid also will help lift millions of Africans from poverty, while creating new markets and allies for American business. In the long run, foreign aid almost always pays off through economic benefits at home.

While members of Virginia’s congressional delegation — including Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine — help support the International Affairs Budget, they need to start pushing for serious hikes in the coming financial year. More aid will not only avert a crisis in Africa, but it also will sow the seeds for American business opportunities in the region.

John Broughel.