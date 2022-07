A request for clarity

According to recent news reports, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears supports a ban on most abortions after 15 weeks. Her exceptions apparently include cases of rape and incest.

She stated, "I believe the baby in the womb wants to live." But then, there are these exceptions.

I can only assume from her remarks that babies that have resulted from incest or rape do not want to live? I wonder if she would be able to clarify that.