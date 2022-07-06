Letters to the Editor for July 7, 2022: Priority of protection

Priority of protection

Let's look at the abortion debate from a nonreligious point of view. I have my religious beliefs, and you might or might not. Let's set those aside for the sake of argument, and look at this debate based on ethical principles.

Let’s say there are two legitimate rights — the mother’s right to control her body and the baby’s right to life in the mother’s womb. What happens when these rights clash and the fulfillment of one negates the realization of the other?

When you have two conflicting and competing rights, ethical solutions try to determine two things: Who is most responsible and who is most damaged by the outcome? Let's apply these two principles to the emotional abortion debate.

Who is most responsible for the dilemma we face? Is it the baby in the womb or the mother? The woman has chosen to have sexual intercourse, except for rape or incest. The baby is in this situation without any responsibility for the predicament.

Regarding who is most damaged, if the rights of the life in the womb are primary, women will lose a measure of their rights in bringing the baby to birth. Compare that to the loss of the baby’s very life if the mother’s rights take precedence.

With abortion — excluding when women’s lives are in jeopardy; or there is rape or incest, where we make decisions on a case-by-case basis — who is the most responsible and most damaged?

I think reasonable people can only come up with one conclusion. The life in the womb should receive priority of protection under our justice system.

