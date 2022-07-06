Letters to the Editor for July 7, 2022: Shaky grounds

Shaky grounds

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Does the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on Roe v. Wade mean these six justices determined their predecessors on the high bench ruled in error roughly 50 years ago? Does it mean they know better than all judges who came before them? Does it mean that roughly 70 million U.S. abortions have been performed because these earlier judges misinterpreted the laws?

I suppose it never occurred to them that all the knowledgeable jurists who came before them knew what they were doing and that they, themselves, were in error? Those seem to be shaky grounds on which to upend an established abortion precedent, especially since the last three justices to join the bench testified that they would honor it.

This ruling, right or wrong, will further divide an already bitterly divided nation. I realize this should not be the primary concern of these judges. But since they might well have ruled in error, they might have taken this into consideration. The country will suffer for their hubris and for their defective reasoning.

Norbert Mayr.