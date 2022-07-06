Letters to the Editor for July 7, 2022: Twisting our democracy

Twisting our democracy

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Instead of celebrating America’s independence from tyranny, I found myself fighting against the tyranny of America, itself. While the Founding Fathers were problematic to say the least, I cannot help but imagine them being horrified at the recent twisting of our democracy.

Now, we are at its culmination: a Supreme Court seemingly without balance, integrity or legitimacy among its own people.

I am tired of being asked to politely reach for cooperation from people who do not view me as whole. I am tired of being asked for five dollars from political leaders instead of being told how they are going to fight for my rights.

I am tired of being torn to shreds by a society that tells me I am — all at once — too loud, too quiet, too scared, too happy, too big and too small.

Yet, as a straight-passing, femme-passing, white nonbinary person, I am acutely aware of my privilege. There are so many people who are much more tired and traumatized than I truly can fathom.

President Joe Biden, at a minimum, needs to declare a national state of emergency. Give the Food and Drug Administration the resources it needs to ensure abortion remains accessible via mail.

Then, plans need to be put in motion to either expand the high court or to impeach the justices who blatantly lied during their confirmation hearings. No new rulings should be permitted until those plans have been executed.

Until that happens, people who believe in bodily peace and autonomy for all must step out of their comfort zones and into activism however they can. We must reach out to those who have been doing the work for far longer than they ever should have had to, and offer whatever support we can.

Skadi Cooke.