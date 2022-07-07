Letters to the Editor for July 8, 2022: A profile in courage

A profile in courage

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Let it be known that 26-year-old Cassidy Hutchinson, executive assistant to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, spoke truth to power before the Jan. 6 committee.

Hutchinson chose the country and the Constitution over conflict and consternation. If only more of our political leaders and social media influencers chose to do this in these divisive times — what a real, positive difference it could make for all of us.

Hutchinson seems to truly understand the challenging duty and critical task that lie before us as a just nation of the people, for the people and by the people.

By example, she reinforces that a body politic must have three things: a head to see the way forward, a heart to make it feel good and a spine to keep it upright.

In sum, Hutchinson is a symbolic and historical figure — a true American patriot and profile in courage.

John L. Horton.