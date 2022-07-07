Letters to the Editor for July 8, 2022: More than symbolism

More than symbolism

Regarding the GRTC Transit System’s new Pride-themed bus, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney says (as paraphrased in a recent Times-Dispatch news article): “Symbols matter, especially in the face of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.”

While it certainly is true that symbols matter, what does this universal statement have to do with the fall of Roe v. Wade? What does painting a pastel rainbow on a bus have to do with the fall of Roe v. Wade?

Without further explanation, this hit-and-run style of speaking and writing seems to be an attempt to lump two disparate movements together. I say this as a feminist and a woman in a same-sex relationship: Conflating different situations erases nuance and is not a good long-term strategy.

Given this context of women’s lost bodily autonomy, strategic ploys to justify public virtue signaling by linking it to women’s plight leaves a bad taste. This tendency reads as one movement (LGBTQ rights) trying to gain support by tapping into another movement (women’s rights).

The overturning of Roe will have a direct material effect on women’s bodies and lives, whereas this bus design, in contrast, is all show and no substance. As Stoney also said at the July 5 GRTC announcement: “We have to do more than just symbolism like this.”

Katherine Kinney.