Letters to the Editor for July 9, 2022: A quick, easy process

A quick, easy process

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a person who is hard of hearing, I appreciated the recent Associated Press article in The Times-Dispatch on captions. The piece made some good points.

I find the devices at Movieland at Boulevard Square in Richmond work very well. They allow me to see what is being said on the screen, and I only attend theaters that have such devices.

However, I was surprised that the article didn’t spell out how easy it is to use closed captioning and live transcription on Zoom. The host simply has to enable those features in the meeting’s “advanced" settings.

Then the participant simply has to select “closed caption” and “live transcript” from the menu bar. Participants even can view and print the entire live transcript after a meeting.

I have found these Zoom features to be a lifesaver. The captions allow me to know what is being discussed. It is a quick and easy process that allows me to more fully participate.

Emily Kimball.