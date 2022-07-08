Letters to the Editor for July 9, 2022: Fighting global poverty

Fighting global poverty

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Especially in times of national political strife and crisis, it’s easy to not care about global issues. It’s easy to not care about anything except the day to day of your own microcosmic existence.

However, global poverty has a bigger impact on day-to-day life than you think. It directly influences our national military and defense policies, the value of our currency, national security, the stock market, investment opportunities and the unemployment rate.

That's because poverty is the single greatest facilitator of the world’s problems. It permits state failure, human trafficking, terrorist regimes, infrastructural deficiencies, insufficient medical care and education, and war.

Over the past few decades, the global poverty rate has been reduced from 36% in 1990 to roughly 10% in 2020. This means around 800 million people still are living on less than $1.90 a day.

Global poverty could be entirely eradicated at the cost of $175 billion every year for 20 years, according to economist Jeffrey Sachs. This number seems drastic, but it’s less than 1% of the combined income of the richest countries in the world. The United States can play a significant role in reducing poverty by protecting and increasing the funding for its International Affairs Budget.

A mentor once told me, “What’s right is always right.” Financing sustainable development, reducing global poverty, combating world hunger and investing in the people of the developing world are the right things to do.

Moreover, they're smart decisions. International development provides basic resources, education, safety and sustainable living for those who need it most, while simultaneously protecting our own microcosmic existences.

I implore you to reach out to your members of Congress, and tell them to protect and increase International Affairs Budget funding. Quite frankly, your life depends on it.

Debra Thomas.