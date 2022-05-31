Letters to the Editor for June 1, 2022: A poor investment

A poor investment
Editor, Times-Dispatch:
Please help me understand why Virginia legislators would want to contribute to the delinquencies of a professional sports team — the Washington Commanders — whose owner clearly is unfit to manage the organization's culture.
Under different circumstances, providing economic development revenue via bonds to build a new facility is worth considering. Until new ownership is on the scene, save the effort for something worthwhile and ethically stable.
Charlie Evranian.
Chesterfield.