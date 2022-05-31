 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letters to the Editor for June 1, 2022: Common ground

  •

Common ground

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

With the continuing scourge of murders and massacres enabled by firearms, it is important to look for common ground that responsible adults might agree upon.

We don’t allow people between ages 18 and 21 to buy cigarettes or alcohol, perhaps because we don’t trust their developing judgment to lead to good choices. Why not set 21 as the minimum age for buying firearms?

Obviously, there have been many soldiers who fought and died for this country at age 18 or even younger. I also suggest we have an exception for anyone with proper identification from the U.S. Department of Defense, or even participants in JROTC or citizens police auxiliary programs.

John Owens.

Richmond.

