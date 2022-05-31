Letters to the Editor for June 1, 2022: Filling vacancies

Filling vacancies

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The General Assembly reconvenes Wednesday to complete work it commenced during the regular session that concluded in March. The June 1 session will mainly finalize the budget for the coming biennium, which is a crucial state duty. However, the legislature must discharge another critical responsibility that the Virginia Constitution assigns to the assembly: filling Virginia Supreme Court vacancies.

Openings arose when Chief Justice Donald Lemons and Justice William Mims retired in early 2022 after years of dedicated public service. Legislators should carefully elect highly qualified, mainstream people for multiple reasons.

First, the assembly must fulfill this duty the Virginia Constitution expressly mandates, so the court will possess all seven justices. Lawmakers had much time to satisfy this responsibility in the regular session, and they have time to fill the vacancies during the special session.

Second, the constitution indicates legislative election is the general rule, but it permits gubernatorial appointment, if a vacancy happens when the assembly is out of session or lacks time to elect a new justice. This proviso apparently is a rarely deployed exception, as the constitution requires the legislators to fill any opening within 30 days of next convening in a regular session.

Third, the assembly has finished most necessary work. The House Courts of Justice and the Senate Judiciary committees held interviews for numerous well-qualified, centrist prospects. The committees must only approve two individuals whom each party deems acceptable, while the House of Delegates and state Senate must conduct debates and elections.

Fourth, legislative election poses fewer risks than gubernatorial appointment. It can limit partisanship, which might erode citizen regard for the assembly, the selection process, the court and those justices elected.

In sum, the legislature must carefully elect two new exceptional justices, so the Virginia Supreme Court will have its full complement.

Carl Tobias.