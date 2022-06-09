Letters to the Editor for June 10, 2022: Harden our schools

Harden our schools

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

America does have a gun problem. It began in Virginia in 1607 and in Massachusetts in 1621. Battles with Native Americans, and the abundant game in field and forest, created a continuing demand by hungry settlers for guns.

The total absence of regulatory constraints, ingenuity, creativity, and more led to a gun industry that — to this day — is cranking out millions of weapons every year. There are more guns today than there are Americans.

There were enough guns in 1776 to ensure our independence from the English crown. The idea that we now can “control” guns is wishful thinking.

The knee-jerk reaction for more gun laws will not protect our schoolchildren from shooters. There are too many anti-gun laws already on the books. The National Rifle Association is doing what its members are insisting that it do: It’s fighting for their rights.

What we can and should do is to harden our schools. The Transportation Security Administration is effectively protecting our airplanes from hijackers; we can do the same for our schools, too.

Will it be cheap? No. Is it worth it? Absolutely.

Our children are our future. There is nothing more important than our children. Let's start acting like it.

R. Leland Bradley.