Letters to the Editor for June 10, 2022: Researching the gas issue

Researching the gas issue

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent RTD business story covered how gas has topped $5 a gallon in 13 states. Many national television networks also have reporters standing under gas price signs, reporting high costs across the nation; or interviewing customers standing at the pumps, lamenting the cost of getting to work.

I suggest the networks take a different approach to reporting on high gas prices at local stations. They should interview stockholders of the five major U.S. oil companies, as they throw handfuls of money into the air. Or they should interview these companies’ CEOs, asking them to explain bonus plans for their blue-collar workers and consumers.

I refer back to a May Center for American Progress article, which reported:

“The top five oil companies alone—Shell, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, and ConocoPhillips—brought in more than 300 percent more in profits than in the first quarter of 2021. That is a total of more than $35 billion in profits in just three months. In fact, these five companies’ first-quarter profits alone are equivalent to almost 28 percent of what Americans spent to fill up their gas tanks in the same time period.”

RTD readers also can look at the Money & Markets page to see percentage changes in oil stocks since the start of 2022. I could not understand the higher costs at the pump until I researched where the price increase was going. From what I read, it did not appear the Russia-Ukraine war had a significant effect on the global oil supply.

Bob Jennings.