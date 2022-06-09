Letters to the Editor for June 10, 2022: Royal excitement

Royal excitement

In June 1977, after three years of theological studies at King's College London, I planned to return to my home in Texas. I ended up altering my departure date to stay for Queen Elizabeth II's Silver Jubilee festivities.

While there, I had been a volunteer in the social services unit of the Royal Parish Church of St. Martin-in-the-Fields in Trafalgar Square, and also a verger in the church. The day before the service at St. Paul's Cathedral, my friend, Stephen Mitchell, and I staked out a spot at the bottom of the square, with a great view of the procession route.

It was right at the curb. We stayed there all evening and night, watching preparation crews doing their duties. Eventually, workers came and placed barricades along the route, including directly in front of us.

When the time finally arrived, the Queen and Prince Phillip came by in the Golden State Coach, followed by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother and Prince Andrew in the glass coach. They were mere yards away from us. The crowds were deafening as the procession passed.

After the service at St. Paul's and a luncheon at Guildhall, the procession returned with the queen and Prince Phillip in an open-top coach. As they passed, the barricades were removed and the crowds along the route flooded into the streets to follow through Admiralty Arch.

We made our way up The Mall to stand outside Buckingham Palace, waiting for the royal family to come out and wave. It was an extraordinary day — and the love of the people toward their queen was palpable.

Forty-five years later, the queen’s recent Platinum Jubilee celebration brought all of that day’s excitement flooding back. I’m delighted she is enjoying the honors again.

Michael Stone.