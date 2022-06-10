Letters to the Editor for June 11, 2022: A harmless plant

A harmless plant

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent RTD news article covered how Virginia lawmakers are writing marijuana crime into the state's budget. The fight to legalize marijuana has been going on for decades, and many other states already have legalized pot.

The war on cannabis in Virginia needs to end. It blows my mind that society rationalizes alcohol use, which arguably is more harmful to humans.

Marijuana has been proven to show various benefits. Instead of putting people in jail for possession, government should fully legalize it, regulate it and set up shops. Other states have proven to benefit from sales, and the back and forth over legalization in Virginia is causing more of a headache for lawmakers and their constituents.

There also are more deaths resulting from alcohol than marijuana. Why do we shame people who smoke for anxiety, pain, health conditions and so much more, yet we don't do the same when people get drunk and act stupid?

Society needs to do better. There is an abundance of benefits from fully legalizing and regulating marijuana. There should be no limits on possession of this harmless plant.

Kristina Dixon.