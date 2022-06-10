Letters to the Editor for June 11, 2022: Addressing our divisions

Addressing our divisions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Not only do misused weapons contribute to intentional murders, but the tendency to discount people — and the divisions that result from this behavior — can stimulate and support those murders.

Each of us can address these divisions by modeling and teaching people to respect each other's differences (religions, nationalities, races and genders) and treat everyone as equal partners in our ongoing experiment to test representative democracy.

We even could accept members of different political parties as partners. However, this might prove to be especially challenging.

Wayne Thacker.