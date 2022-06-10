Letters to the Editor for June 11, 2022: Public input on pot

Public input on pot

Virginia’s budget negotiators recently added a new marijuana possession crime in the state budget, in a process that lacked transparency. negotiators created a misdemeanor penalty for possession of more than four ounces of pot in public.

Meanwhile, there are no limits on the number of guns, or bullets in a weapon’s clip, that a person may possess in public. The marijuana debate also lacked opportunities for public input, which would have helped me sleep better at night.