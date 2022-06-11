Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: A complex problem

A complex problem

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The recent shootings at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, clearly point to the significant safety challenges at health care facilities.

Based on school safety ideas expressed by a number of politicians, their solution would be to have only one entrance and exit; and to arm doctors, nurses and other employees.

Ridiculous, simplistic solutions will not solve the complex problem of public safety and security. Let’s stop listening to politicians who are more interested in being re-elected than actually saving lives.

Jean Morgan.