Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: A story of survival

A story of survival

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

How many Richmonders does it take to change a lightbulb? Five: one to change the light and four to talk about how much they miss the old one.

A recent front-page RTD article about layoffs at Maymont, which focused on two-year-old grievances from disgruntled ex-volunteers, missed the point.

That Maymont has managed to survive and set a course to prosper after losing nearly all of its earned income in 2020 is the real story — not the resentments of sidelined volunteers who miss the old ways.

Using technology instead of volunteers provides safety, continuity, efficiencies and effectiveness. It’s hard to imagine anyone at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York wishes he or she could stand in the back of a big group, trying to hear soft-spoken voices — versus the ease and independence of a well-done tape.

The pandemic was hard on millions, and lots of jobs and organizations were upended. It’s fascinating to watch new and better business decisions develop like work-from-home options and tech solutions.

I, for one, am glad Maymont is keeping up. Maybe it soon will employ Oculus virtual reality headsets so we can dance with the Dooleys in the drawing room.

In the meantime, here’s to a great untold story of survival. I’d love to know how they did it. Wouldn’t you?

Lorna Wyckoff.