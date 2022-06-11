Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: A teachable moment

A teachable moment

I recently tried to picture the town of Uvalde, Texas — 15 years from now — celebrating May 24 with a community walk, balloons, tailgating and a spring college football game. I couldn’t do it.

But that’s what we did in Blacksburg this year to mark the 15th anniversary of the Virginia Tech shootings. While these events were top-notch and the vibe was fun, the atmosphere on campus felt untimely. I’d like to propose re-evaluating the way we remember April 16 in Blacksburg.

I understand the living have to move on. I understand everyone doesn't share the intense memories of that day — the blood and smells of Norris Hall, the panic of waiting to hear from loved ones, the nightmares, the attending of funerals and the coping with a surreal tragedy under the scrutiny of the world's media.

I understand annually coming together as a community to remember. I don’t understand commemorating the murder of 32 people and the wounding of 17 others with a pep-rally-type atmosphere.

What if we use April 16 as a teachable moment? The ideas our community can come up with are endless. A day of reflection? A day of forgiveness? A day of healing? Or a day we use to check in on our mental health?

There are 364 other days Blacksburg can come together as a community to celebrate life and have fun. I'm suggesting that on April 16, we re-evaluate our tone in remembering the 2007 shootings, and consider changing it from festive to perhaps something more introspective.

