Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Hold people accountable

Hold people accountable

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent Los Angeles Times column on gun violence by Robin Abcarian, my answer is, “No, we do not have to live like this.”

The death of the children discussed in Abcarian’s column transported me to Nov. 29, 2021, when I was notified my oldest daughter was the 74th homicide of the year in Richmond. The city’s murder rate reached a 15-year high and is on track to be a record high again this year.

I still am numb from losing my daughter. I refuse to allow her to be remembered as No. 74 or allow her to sit as a cold case on a desk because detectives are overworked and understaffed. I always have felt that we need to do something, right as people turned the other way. It is more than out of hand. We must speak up and we must act.

We must hold people who purchase weapons more accountable. A January Times-Dispatch news article noted Richmond police recovered 947 guns in 2021, and more than half of those were stolen.

We must hold accountable local government leaders who can’t keep their police forces employed and effective.

We must hold accountable national elected officials who won’t end the filibuster on gun reform proposals.

I know too many parents who are joining the club of losing their children. I still am numb, but I now refuse to remain silent and unmovable.

Nakia Whittaker-Woody.