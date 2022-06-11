Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Look for common ground

Look for common ground

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

My ears are ringing. My head is throbbing. My heart is heavy.

Over and over and over again, I hear the two opposing themes on how to cope with the terrorism in our schools. One side yells more guns will make us safe while the other side says no guns and mental health.

Please, instead of more droning repetition, let us look for the common ground: the safety of our children, the next generation.

Should guns be sold to young people whose brains and values are not fully developed? Root causes must be explored and understood as to why these mostly young men might look to slay children to gain public notoriety.

We must do something now to show our children we love them more than our guns. Let us not waste any more time. What positive action will you take?

Susan Nolan.