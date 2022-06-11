Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Look to yourself

Look to yourself

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As the debate and rancor about recent mass shootings continues, one incredibly naïve perspective echoes through various opinion pieces: blaming somebody else.

We don’t blame knife-makers or car manufacturers when murder is committed with these items. So why are we blaming the National Rifle Association for mass shootings or federal inaction on gun control?

The NRA works to protect the rights of all law-abiding gun owners. Criminals and emotionally disturbed folks don’t fit that bill.

If you want to point at something, look to the video game creators who made money off of point-of-view shooting games that desensitized teenagers to the horror of taking a life. Look to media sensationalism that glamorizes violence, and ignores the underlying cause of the anguish and anger that sparked these heinous killings.

Our government, when acting with more outrage than intelligence, will take away the rights of all who allow it. The Second Amendment was written to codify a God-given right — to help ensure we can protect ourselves from those who would seek to restrict our rights. We’ve tried it the government’s way — restricting "assault weapons" and banning guns from public places — and it’s done nothing to keep us safe.

Wake up, people: You’re looking in the wrong place when banning guns and high-capacity magazines. These have nothing to do with preventing violence. Look to yourself for protection and safety.

Rick Timberlake.