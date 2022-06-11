Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Nameless and faceless

Nameless and faceless

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

What will curtail this crazy, immoral, senseless murder of our innocent children? Stop making the shooters famous. They shall remain nameless and faceless.

Each mass murderer is followed by another, seeking immortality by being a more horrible scourge than the last. These individuals must remain nameless and faceless for eternity.

Can it be done? Yes. We already protect juvenile offenders in this manner. Also the press, out of courtesy and common sense, avoided showing President Franklin D. Roosevelt in a wheelchair, photographing him propped up or from the chest up.

As the Greeks destroyed Troy and its memory by plowing the land with salt, so, too, must the memory of these monsters be plowed over with salt. Make them nameless and faceless.

Alex Keisch.