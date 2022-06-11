Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Not all or nothing

Not all or nothing

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

It is time to hear from the majority of American gun owners — those who are not National Rifle Association members. Most voters support basic gun safety proposals, gun owners or not.

Guns can be used for a variety of legitimate purposes. Most gun owners recognize the risk of weapons, and are careful during use and storage.

Gun owners who support basic gun safety proposals need to speak up. Don’t let the NRA speak for you.

Don’t let people who see a vast conspiracy to take away all guns speak for you. Don’t let disturbed teenagers who commit atrocities speak for you.

Most gun safety proposals would cause only short delays or minor inconveniences when purchasing guns or ammunition. Changes to regulations for assault weapons would keep them in the hands of trained troops or police officers. This would mean no change for most gun owners.

Gun safety is not an all-or-nothing issue. Make ownership not just a right, but one where you can demonstrate safety for you and those around you.

Together, we need to make elected officials realize most gun owners support gun safety. Any legislation should reflect the views of a majority of voters.

Kris Haines.