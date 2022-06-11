Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Sensible gun safety

Sensible gun safety

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

The latest mass school shooting in America brings the usual debate about guns in our society and the focus on the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Strict followers use it to justify almost anything in the name of our “freedom” to buy, own and carry whatever guns we like. Our country today is far different from the way it was when the constitution was established.

These words — “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state...” — clearly refer to the different circumstances and needs of our new nation in late 1791 when the Bill of Rights was ratified.

The manufacture of much more sophisticated weapons could not have been anticipated at that time. Today, guns with high-capacity magazines allow for rapid-fire shooting, as aided by semiautomatic and fully automatic pistols and rifles.

There is no need for average citizens to own such weapons for home protection or hunting purposes. They are intended for law enforcement officers in dire circumstances, or military personnel in times of war.

What we again see is the powerful gun lobby — manufacturers and the National Rifle Association — standing in the way of sensible gun safety legislation. As a gun owner, I only ask for commonsense regulations — things as simple as thorough background checks, age restrictions on gun purchases and ownership bans on assault-type weapons. We must hold state and national officeholders accountable for their words and actions.

Bill Blackwell.