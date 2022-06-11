Letters to the Editor for June 12, 2022: Take action

Take action

The American people — like myself, my neighbors and my family — are desperate to feel safe and end the public health crisis of gun worship. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine need to do everything they possibly can to convince their colleagues in Congress to take action on gun violence.

We, the people are in favor of ending America's love affair with the Wild West. For my part, I promise to vote in every election, no matter how small or local, and to work hard to get everyone I can to also vote in every election.