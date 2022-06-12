Letters to the Editor for June 13, 2022: A promising young entrepreneur

A promising young entrepreneur

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As school winds down and summer break begins, many kids will spend time with friends and family at local neighborhood pools, summer camp and enjoying a much-needed vacation to the mountains or the beach.

Growing up in Richmond, I was blessed to be able to do all of these things and then some. But I remember one summer day in the late 1960s when I was about 12 years old. I went to my dad and asked him if he would give me some money so I could buy something I really wanted.

What it was, I have no idea — but I do remember it seemed like something I couldn’t live without. What came next literally changed my life.

Rather than simply giving me the money, my dad asked me to follow him into the utility room. He said, “I’m going to show you a moneymaking machine!” He pointed to the lawn mower and the rest is history.

I count myself as extremely fortunate for the way my dad handled that request. By summer's end, I had four yards in the neighborhood to take care of each week, and more money than I knew what to do with.

I share this story because as I went outside to retrieve a recent edition of the RTD and check the mail, I was delighted to find a handmade flyer from a neighborhood boy named Charlie, advertising his new summer car-wash business.

Charlie's hope is to wash enough cars (with his dad’s help) to buy a new video game console and a car when he turns 16. The flyer was adorned with the American flag and a note signed by Charlie, “I am a patriotic kid who loves baseball and my family.”

I don’t know if Charlie had a talk with his dad like I did 50-plus years ago. But I do know where to get our cars washed this summer, helping a promising young entrepreneur achieve his near- and long-term goals.

Jim Elliott.