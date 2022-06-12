Letters to the Editor for June 13, 2022: Conflicts of interest

Conflicts of interest

I initially thought a recent letter to the editor praising the Supreme Court's integrity was satire.

First, let’s address its purported “wisdom,” “integrity” and “defense of our Constitution.” A recent Marquette Law School poll found 54% disapprove of the court’s job performance, up from 45% in 2021.

Public opinion might not be the best way to gauge the least visible and most complex branch of government. So, let’s discuss ethics.

While the federal bench has a judicial code of ethics, the only way to apply it to the Supreme Court is if members voluntarily recuse themselves from cases due to personal bias, earlier involvement or financial interests.

Justice Clarence Thomas failed to do so in former President Donald Trump’s case against the National Archives, aiming to stop the release of documents and communications to the Jan. 6 committee. Thomas sided with Trump, and only later was a significant conflict of interest revealed.

Justice Thomas' spouse, Ginni, sent text messages to Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, claiming election fraud and outlandish theories. In a case involving possible communication between his wife and the White House, Thomas absurdly found no cause for questioning his impartiality.

If Thomas' lack of recusal isn’t bad enough, he recently made public comments disparaging the institution. At the American Enterprise Institute in Dallas, Thomas said that prior to Chief Justice John Roberts' arrival, members “actually trusted each other.” Those remarks don’t paint the court as an inviting workplace or Roberts as a strong leader.

It’s no surprise public opinion of the court has fallen as some justices criticize colleagues, undermine faith in their own impartiality and speak publicly about perceived problems. Thomas referred to the recent leak of a draft opinion as “infidelity.” The airing of the court’s dirty laundry also is eroding confidence in its ability to make fair, reasoned decisions.

