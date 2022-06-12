Letters to the Editor for June 13, 2022: Then and now

Then and now

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

We took our guns to school. Our high school was located in a hardscrabble community in the heart of the anthracite coal fields of Northeast Pennsylvania. Thanks to the Works Progress Administration, the building was an architectural wonder in terms of amenities, including a swimming pool under the gym and a rifle range in the basement.

On activity days, those of us in the gun club brought our rifles to school. The National Rifle Association provided instruction in marksmanship and the school board provided sufficient ammunition for each boy to complete the instructional packet. The sound of gunfire beneath the auditorium was at best a minor nuisance for the drama club.

From when our school was built to the time I graduated in 1961, there was not one incident of gun-related misconduct, much less violence committed by our graduates. That perfect track record remained until the school burned down in 1965 (thanks to decades of oiled floors and a spark from a Christmas tree).

TV arrived late in our area. Those who were fortunate enough to have a set hosted a room full of kids for “West Point,” “The Lone Ranger,” “The Gene Autry Show,” “The Roy Rogers Show” and “Davy Crockett”— wholesome programs devoid of the mindless violence found today.

Films of our era displayed honor, patriotism, valor and a justice system that put criminals away. Music was without lyrics promoting violence and antisocial behavior.

Teenagers' minds are sponges absorbing lessons from surrounding culture. Today's kids are served violence and antisocial behavior by Hollywood and Silicon Valley.

The current justice system encourages criminal behavior by endowing people with “rights” that reason laughs at. Accountability and responsibility for personal behavior is not found in today’s culture. My era called evil what it was and didn’t condone behavior because of excuses.

The gun is not the problem: It’s the mindset of the person pointing the weapon. The culture embedded in the shooter’s brain pulls the trigger.

Ronald E. Hall.