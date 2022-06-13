Letters to the Editor for June 14, 2022: Beyond the medical chart

Beyond the medical chart

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

May was an important month for our health care community, with celebrations for National Nurses Week and National Hospital Week. In a special edition, the Richmond Times-Dispatch honored extraordinary nurses who consistently go above and beyond to deliver compassionate care for their patients and to make a significant impact in their communities.

Stories of nurses like Carlise Talley of Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, who was introduced to nursing accompanying her grandmother on home visits around Church Hill, illustrate the importance of recognizing and celebrating our nurses in the Richmond community. Talley described nursing as "looking beyond the medical chart.”

Indeed, nurses do so much more than provide clinical care for their patients. In a recent RTD op-ed, Erin Keister, chief nurse executive for HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, reflected on her nursing experience. “Being a nurse is impactful during critical moments for patients and their families, and also in so many smaller ways that do not go unnoticed,” she wrote.

Through my experience as a patient and a breast cancer survivor, I can attest to the many nurses who offered a sense of comfort and security through small gestures that had a lasting impact on me. Nurses offer unique insights into their patients’ wants and needs. They hold their hands to ease their fears, and provide encouragement to family members, among other simple gestures that make a difference in the lives of so many people.

The role of nurses in health care continues to evolve, particularly as we look beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a growing demand for nurses in the Richmond community. I encourage those who are interested in the profession to lean on past and present nurses for guidance; and take advantage of community resources and educational opportunities, such as the recent opening of the Galen College of Nursing in Richmond.

Del. Dolores McQuinn.