Letters to the Editor for June 14, 2022: Individual responsibility

Individual responsibility

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor claimed, “If everything is reduced to the individual, there is no group sense of responsibility." I ask: How is a group created? By individuals, of course.

To say, “The ‘narrative’ of ‘just do it yourself’ has been pushed on American people for so long” is disingenuous. It is not a narrative. It is history. One should exalt the individual, not reduce it.

The letter seems to confuse government with culture. In marriage or between friends, there is interdependence rather than total dependence or independence, total subjugation or individualism.

Dependence codified by law exists in places such as Afghanistan, where women have faced decrees ordering them to cover their faces, and banning them from working or choosing a spouse.

In China, government is the arbiter of all things, including religion, public assembly and individual speech. Reverse the recent letter's axiom: If everything is reduced to the group, there is no sense of individual responsibility — or respect. One Uyghur is all Uyghurs; go ahead and forcibly harvest people’s organs.

Did Founding Fathers Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin push a “narrative” because they did not want to deal with individuals’ issues? Conversely, they believed individuals should have the freedom to choose the course of their lives, and the right to the pursuit of happiness.

“You can’t challenge the status quo alone,” the letter argued. Tell that to Frederick Douglass, Jonas Salk, Elon Musk, Temple Grandin, Mother Teresa or Martin Luther — or his namesake, the Rev. Martin Luther King.

This is why the preamble of the U.S. Constitution begins with, “We the People.”

Terry Cox-Joseph.