Letters to the Editor for June 14, 2022: Regulatory questions

Regulatory questions

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

A recent letter to the editor commented on how the media should research the current gas crisis. While it is always good to put a spotlight on an issue, I would argue the writer’s request is not focusing on the real issue, just a component of it.

Gasoline is a commodity, and it is subject to supply and demand. I don’t believe oil company CEOs created the shortage, which is decreasing the supply. As the demand has not decreased, this has caused a rise in prices. Perhaps more through research would start at the beginning of January 2020, when gas was reasonable, supply was plentiful and our nation was more energy independent.

Research some of the actual change that has occurred. Why did we stop offshore drilling? Has something changed from a regulatory perspective that has impacted these issues? Perhaps it might become clearer as to what the federal government has done to its people and economy in support of an ideology.

David Neel.