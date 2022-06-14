Letters to the Editor for June 15, 2022: A gentler time

A gentler time

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In my travels down Monument Avenue, I see the vacant Lee Circle lot. While wondering what's to become of it, a thought has occurred to me as to the perfect solution: It should become a bandbox.

The circle is big enough to have a wooden, covered stage like those of yesteryear. During the warm months, there could be all kinds of music played there. It could be a landscaped, smaller version of Monroe Park.

The bandbox would be a symbol of people getting together and enjoying an eclectic blend of music. It would be pleasing to the eye, and a throwback to a gentler time.

Frederick Roscher.