Letters to the Editor for June 15, 2022: A hard look at our values

A hard look at our values

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

As a practicing psychotherapist, each day, I am more aware of the potentially negative impact of social media on the human brain — and the subsequent antisocial and sometimes deadly actions.

A recent RTD news article covered the high financial desirability of computer science degrees, compared to low-paying psychology and social work degrees. This illustrated a conclusive and alarming fact, one that is old news. We not only exacerbate, but we also put higher worth on a source of threatening, lethal behavior that can be averted with productive mental health treatment.

I am exceedingly content in my career choice that allows me to do the work I love. No altruism here. And I am aware that my work is enriched by computer technology that permits telehealth treatment, among other perks.

However, this demonstrated divergence requires a hard look at our societal values as we move forward in this increasingly uncertain world, don’t you think?

Barbara Hartmann.