Letters to the Editor for June 15, 2022: A tax exemption idea

A tax exemption proposal

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Henrico County sent personal property tax statements in mid-April. Retirees like me had a sticker shock.

Our bills nearly doubled from the previous year. A few days later, County Manager John Vithoulkas released a statement saying residents were overcharged and the issue would be corrected.

I retired in December 2021. With the rising cost of gas, electricity and groceries (just to name a few items), it has become extremely difficult to pay bills on just one Social Security check.

Retirees older than age 65 are exempt from real estate taxes. Why not make the same group exempt from personal property taxes?

We have paid our taxes on time for years. It’s time we got a break on our vehicles as well.

Phyllis Weinstein.