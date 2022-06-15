Letters to the Editor for June 16, 2022: Astounding actions

Astounding actions

As I watch the findings of the Jan. 6 committee — the devious planning and evil execution of attempts to block our state-run elections, our federal electoral process and the regulations of our U.S. Constitution — I am astounded by the immoral and seemingly illegal actions of former President Donald Trump, and his elected cohorts and voluntary followers.

American citizens must support our Constitution by calling for the imprisonment of Trump, and the followers who attacked our Capitol and our Constitution. We cannot let the cynics, the evil supporters and those who have been misled — the people who encourage us to become apathetic and uncertain about the wicked actions these insurrectionists undertook — destroy our Constitution and our great country.