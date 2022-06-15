Letters to the Editor for June 16, 2022: Service over re-election

Service over re-election

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to Jeff Schapiro’s recent column highlighting Rep. Elaine Luria, D-2nd, and the political risk she is taking by serving on the Jan. 6th committee, I say three cheers and thank you.

Luria has put service to her country over her re-election. This refreshing attribute is something we all should want in our representatives.

In interviews, Luria has commented on how she believes getting to the bottom of the Jan. 6 attack is the most important work of her career. She emphasized our country still is in grave and present danger because the forces behind the violent Capitol attack still exist today.

So, let’s thank Luria for her tireless work and service. To lose her would be a major loss for all of us.

Elizabeth Brigham.