Letters to the Editor for June 16, 2022: Shielding his complicity

Shielding his complicity

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Former U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s testimony during the Jan. 6 committee hearings clearly showed former President Donald Trump was advised the 2020 election was not fraudulent.

While important, Barr's testimony came after a failed coup attempt, where he seemingly tried to conceal previous efforts to aid Trump's anti-democracy efforts. Barr swore to defend the U.S. Constitution, and that oath was violated by diminishing the Mueller report and shielding Trump’s team from pre-election complicity with Russia.

Barr witnessed Trump’s attempts to subvert American democracy — up until Dec. 1, 2020, when he quietly told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. At that time, Barr might have realized chaos was coming from Trump and sought to distance himself.

Barr's resignation letter praised the former president. Perhaps knowing what was coming, Barr left office on Dec. 23, 2020 — only 14 days prior to the U.S. Capitol attack.

Following the failed coup attempt, Barr made other comments about how he told Trump the 2020 election was not fraudulent. These after-the-fact efforts were a way to shield Barr from what could be considered treasonous involvement. His comments were clarifying, but don’t take them as words from a patriot; they are words from someone trying to shield his complicity.

Lt. Col. James Stuart-Emery, U.S. Army (retired).

Former resident, Colonial Heights.