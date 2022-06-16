Letters to the Editor for June 17, 2022: Batten down the hatches

Batten down the hatches

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

Inflation is out of control. Although wages have gone up, they are nowhere near keeping up with prices of items such as gasoline. The critical questions are: What are the causes and what are the remedies?

First, we should look to the 1980s when inflation had skyrocketed and the Federal Reserve took extraordinary measures to reduce it. What other (if any) effective actions did the federal government and Congress take to control it?

Wage and price controls (when used) seem to have created more problems than they solved. Economies ebb and flow despite government intervention.

Is government the problem or the solution? The results are mixed at best.

History suggests central planning rarely has worked and usually transfers more power to government. Massive government spending during COVID-19 has been a major contributing factor, as printing money cheapens its value. Pandemic relief funds often were misdirected, poorly used or even ripped off.

Average Americans are seeing their savings dissipate and having to make critical choices about what to buy. Some people can work more but folks on fixed incomes are stuck. Meanwhile, tough choices about food, clothing, housing, medical care, transportation and education have to be made.

What's to be done? Government at least could tax excess profits and quit spending borrowed money. Citizens can focus on essential purchases.

Is this a batten-down-the-hatches approach? Perhaps. When one is in a hole, the first step is to quit digging. But unless someone can produce viable, proven responses that can withstand opposition from special interest groups, we will just have to muddle through.

Walt Pulliam Jr.