Letters to the Editor for June 17, 2022: Patience and boredom

Patience and boredom

Editor, Times-Dispatch:

In response to a recent guest column on the PGA Tour’s need for a refresh, author Marty Jewell and golfer Tiger Woods appear to be bored by elements of televised golf. Jewell argues there are many others like them.

Who are these bored and disaffected viewers? I presume they are impatient fans, demanding games be sped up and made more modern. They are bored by part of the glory of sports, as well as performing arts: the patience and perseverance that are demanded; and the resilience and character in coming from behind, or maintaining a slender lead.

Knowledgeable fans and audiences can identify with the sustained excellence of a performance — be it a golf game, a chess match or a symphony, and the time and patience required. Jewell's piece mentions the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf "tour," which features only 54 holes, no cuts and the same cast of 48 "elite" golfers, not to mention obscene appearance fees and winners' checks.

This is a corruption of the essence, quality and traditions of the game. How soon will viewers tire of the same cast of golfers week after week?

This impatient attitude, demanding shorter golf tournaments — and perhaps even seven-inning baseball games, two-movement symphonies, one-hour chess matches and so on — only plays into today's shortened and weakened attention span.

What is the cultural imperative that we be entertained every waking minute? Let's hear it for the values of patience and boredom.

James C. Kidd.